GCHS drama auditions planned for ‘Kodachrome’

The Telegram staff

The Garden City High School Drama Department will be holding auditions for the upcoming fall play “Kodachrome” from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 16 and from 3:10-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, both days in the GCHS auditorium.

The parts that are open for the play are for eight female, six male and two general.

There is no need to prepare anything for the audition, but if students that would like to practice ahead of the audition, they can pick up a packet from the Director, Alice Hilt, Assistant Director/Costumer, Robyn Hilt, or Assistant Director, Mark Van Savage.

“Kodachrome” is set in a small fictional New England town, where everyone knows each other. Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbor’s lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. A play about love, nostalgia, the seasons, and how we learn to say goodbye.

The first rehearsal will be held from 6-8 p.m. on August 19 in the GCHS Auditorium. The production of the play will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25 and a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sept. 26.