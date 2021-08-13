GCCC moves to Phase 2 on COVID plan

GCCC Information Services

Vaccine incentive program begins for students, employees

Garden City Community College has announced new measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including requiring masks in classrooms and offering a vaccine incentive to students and employees.

Masks are required for all in classrooms and learning environments and student life programming events held indoors as of Aug. 12. Masks are appreciated elsewhere indoors on campus.

The decision was made to move to Phase 2 of the multi-tiered Healthy and Safe Campus Plan. With Finney County being listed as an area of “high transmission”, according to the CDC, and an increasing positivity rate in the community, the decision to require masks was made in the interest of securing a safe and healthy campus environment.

The GCCC COVID Committee will continue to monitor and assess new information and data to determine the operation phase weekly.

Vaccine Incentive

GCCC encourages all employees and students to get vaccinated and will provide a $500 financial incentive for on-campus students, faculty, and staff who submit an immunization card showing they’re fully vaccinated.

Students and employees will be sent instructions on uploading their vaccination record for verification.

Employees and students who work on campus and/or have at least one class physically on campus are eligible. Employees and students who were vaccinated prior to this August are also eligible.

Employees and students must be fully vaccinated by the end of October to be eligible. Assuming an individual gets the two dose option, the second shot would need to be received on or before Oct. 15.

The incentive will be applied to student accounts and employee payroll in November.

GCCC will be hosting a vaccine clinic monthly on campus in coordination with the Finney County Health Department (FCHD).

Vaccines are also available for free through the FCHD (https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com/) and many local providers (https://www.vaccines.gov/search/).

GCCC begins the 2021-22 fall semester on Aug. 16.