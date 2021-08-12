SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees cases increase

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 63 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,260 as of Monday, with 69 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 11 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,570 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are two cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has decreased to 15.6 percent.

The Finney County Health Department is only updating its numbers on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,561 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 54 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,034 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 11 positive cases to its total of 4,000. Grant County increased by six positive cases by Wednesday with an overall total of 1,001 while Meade County added five cases for a total of 524. Gray and Greeley Counties each added four cases for totals of 648 and 112, respectively.

Scott and Stevens Counties added three cases each for totals of 623 and 590, respectively. Hamilton, Stanton and Wichita Counties each added two cases for totals of 215, 203 and 229, respectively. Kearny and Morton Counties each added one case for totals of 590 and 278, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,155

Ford - 6,034

Grant - 1,001

Gray - 648

Greeley - 112

Hamilton - 215

Haskell - 432

Kearny - 590

Lane - 135

Meade - 524

Morton - 278

Scott - 623

Seward - 4,000

Stanton - 203

Stevens - 590

Wichita Co. - 229

The state of Kansas has over 344,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.