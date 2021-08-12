Holcomb USD 363 approves 2021-22 COVID-19 plan with six operational levels

USD 363 Holcomb has approved a COVID-19 operational plan for the 2021-22 school year at their Board of Education meeting Monday.

Scott Myers, USD 363 Superintendent, said the plan approved is basically an adjusted version of the 2020-21 plan.

"We kept some of the things on there as far as the tightening and classroom hygiene and all kinds of stuff but they moved the mask requirements to Level 5 of the six levels," he said. "Masks become recommended at Level 3, we're currently at Level 1, but we don't have school yet, so it's kind of hard to be at a different level."

Additionally, there's some adjustments here and there about when they're going to split up lunches, the opening back up of the concession stands, and other small things, Myers said, but nothing big, no other changes are as big as those regarding face masks.

"We're just more sophisticated this year on making sure that things are safe, so some of the things we did last year while we made the best plan we could in the moment, I think we're able to logically adjust it and still keep our people as safe as possible," he said.

Myers is displeased that the legislature signed into law that remote learning is not a viable option anymore, that they can only do up to 40 hours per student, which is only one week's worth of attendance.

"If we get to the place where we're shut down I don't know how to do it because we can't do remote learning," he said. "If we close it's not going to be for a week, it's going to be for a month, that's just how the game plays."

He's hopeful that this will be a regular, old school year, but the district needs to be prepared for any situation.

Like Garden City and any other school, students have to wear face masks on school buses and other vehicles due to a federal executive order deems school buses in the same category as other public transportation.

The first day of school for Holcomb is Aug. 18.

Holcomb's COVID-19 operational levels

Level 1 – On-site learning with no restrictions, no protective measures, normal classes and normal classrooms, normal lunch serving and no preventative measure or restrictions for athletics/activities.

Level 2 – On-site learning with basic protective measures in classrooms and buildings, age appropriate symptom screening, hand washing/sanitizing before and after lunches/recess and as needed, follow habits of hygiene by sanitizing all hard surfaces upon change of student grouping.

Protective measures for athletics/activities to include KSHAA recommendations for play and practice will be considered and weekly meetings with district administration and the Finney County Health Department.

Level 3 – On-site learning, enhanced protective measures in classrooms and buildings, limits on group gatherings, age appropriate symptom screening, face masks are recommended if not socially distanced, hand washing/sanitizing before and after lunch/recess and as needed, socially distanced small work groups, appropriately distanced large group classes and following the habits of hygiene.

Protective measures for athletics/activities to include recommendation of face masks when entering a building for contest or fans, KSHAA recommendations to be considered and weekly meetings with district administration and the FCHD.

Level 4 – On-site learning, enhanced protective measures in classrooms and buildings, limits on group gatherings, social distance requirements, daily symptom screening, face masks are recommended, small groups to maintain social distance guidelines, frequent hand sanitizing, indoor physical education social distancing is followed, limit of large group activities and modified lunch schedules with limited numbers in locations.

Protective measures for athletics/activities to include recommendation of face masks when entering building for contest for fans, KSHAA recommendations will be followed, weekly meetings with district administration and FCHD, added transportation to reduce number of athletes on a bus and reduced indoor game attendance so fans can maintain social distance.

Level 5 – Hybrid learning model; classrooms, buildings or district could close all or part of the buildings based on guidance from FCHD, Board of Education and Superintendent. Any classroom or building can be in this phase while others are in a lesser phase.

Age appropriate symptom screening, face masks required, hand washing/sanitizing hourly at a minimum, socially distanced small work groups where a mask is required, lunch schedules adjusted with limited numbers, in-person large group classes are modified, follow habits of hygiene with surfaces to be sanitized hourly, limited mixed groupings of people, no extracurricular activities if entire building is closed, indoor physical education social distanced is followed.

Protective measures for athletics/activates to include required face mask when entering the building for contests for fans, MHSAA recommendations for play and practice will be considered, weekly meetings with district administration and FCHD, added transportation, indoor games attendance is reduced to where fans can maintain social distance in all areas, no extracurricular activities if entire building is closed.

Level 6 – Building is closed, individual staff members may be in buildings as needed and activities will only take place if the cause for Level 6 does not involved student cases/quarantine.