Red Cross blood drives scheduled in area

Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Upcoming drives include:

Cimarron

Aug. 17: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gray County Recreation Center, 17002 Highway 50.

Copeland

Aug. 31: 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Legion Post 369, 202 Santa Fe.

Dighton

Aug. 26: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lane County Fair Grounds, 147 W. Long St.

Dodge City

Aug. 24: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA, 240 San Jose St.

Aug. 31: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

Leoti

Aug. 25: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wichita County High School, 800 W. Broadway

Sublette

Aug. 18: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sublette High School, 501 S. Ellis.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.