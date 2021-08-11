Highway resurfacing projects set to begin

The Telegram staff

A pair of highway resurfacing projects are scheduled to begin in southwest Kansas on Monday, Aug. 16.

U.S. Highway 50 in Finney County

Crews are expected to begin a resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 50 in Finney County on Monday, Aug. 16, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The project includes U.S. Highway 50 from Towns Road, east of Garden City, to the Finney/Gray county line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane guided by a pilot car during the project. Drivers should expect a 15 minute or less delay in the work zone.

APAC Shears is the contractor on this $2.8 million project, which is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Craig Schlott, Construction Engineer, at (620) 765-7096, or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at (620) 765-7080.

Kansas Highway 25 in Lakin

Crews are expected to begin a resurfacing project on Kansas Highway 25 in Lakin on Monday, Aug. 16, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal during the project from the south city limits north to Waterman Ave. Street side parking will not be allowed thru the work zone. Residence will need to use city alley access.

Smoky Hill, LLC of Salina is the contractor on this $769,000 project, which is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Larry Meyer, Construction Manager at (620) 384-7821, or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at (620) 765-7080.