Garden City Community College Board of Trustees approves stadium lighting project financing

The Telegram staff

A financing transaction for the Garden City Community College baseball stadium lighting replacement project was approved by the GCCC Board of Trustees at their regular meeting Tuesday.

During the May 11 meeting the board approved a contract to replace all eight light poles at Williams Stadium. The new poles will be 80 ft. steel poles installations with LED fixtures and should take six to eight weeks to complete.

The switch to LED fixtures should produce energy savings and reduce light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.

Ryan Ruda, GCCC president, shared that the remaining spring 2021 balance of all students has been paid for through institutional HEERF III funding and that students can also apply for up to $1,000 in grant funding for the fall 2021 term through the GCCC website at gcccks.edu/covid-19/fall_heerf/fall_2021_heerf_3_application.aspx.

The Trustees also approved the administration’s recommendation to waive the liquidated damage fee for a full-time faculty member who has resigned but will continue as an adjunct instructor at GCCC.

The Board's next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.