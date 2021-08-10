SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County adds 63 positive cases
Finney County has added 63 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,260 as of Monday, with 69 active positive cases being monitored.
Of the Finney County cases, there are 11 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,570 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are two cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has decreased to 15.6 percent.
Finney County has administered 18,561 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.
The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:
https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com
SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS
Ford County saw 38 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,980 as of Monday. Seward County added 15 positive cases to its total of 3,989. Stevens County increased by four cases as of Monday for an overall total of 587 while Meade County added three cases for a total of 519. Greeley and Haskell Counties each added two cases for totals of 108 and 434, respectively.
Gray and Kearny Counties each added one case for totals of 644 and 589, respectively. Scott and Stanton Counties also added one case each for totals of 620 and 201, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.
Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:
Finney - 6,155
Ford - 5,980
Grant - 995
Gray - 644
Greeley - 108
Hamilton - 213
Haskell - 434
Kearny - 589
Lane - 135
Meade - 519
Morton - 277
Scott - 620
Seward - 3,989
Stanton - 201
Stevens - 587
Wichita Co. - 227
The state of Kansas has over 342,100 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.
The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.
Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.