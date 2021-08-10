SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County adds 63 positive cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 63 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,260 as of Monday, with 69 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 11 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,570 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are two cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has decreased to 15.6 percent.

Finney County has administered 18,561 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 38 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,980 as of Monday. Seward County added 15 positive cases to its total of 3,989. Stevens County increased by four cases as of Monday for an overall total of 587 while Meade County added three cases for a total of 519. Greeley and Haskell Counties each added two cases for totals of 108 and 434, respectively.

Gray and Kearny Counties each added one case for totals of 644 and 589, respectively. Scott and Stanton Counties also added one case each for totals of 620 and 201, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,155

Ford - 5,980

Grant - 995

Gray - 644

Greeley - 108

Hamilton - 213

Haskell - 434

Kearny - 589

Lane - 135

Meade - 519

Morton - 277

Scott - 620

Seward - 3,989

Stanton - 201

Stevens - 587

Wichita Co. - 227

The state of Kansas has over 342,100 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.