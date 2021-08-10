Genesis Family Health celebrating National Health Center Week

Telegram Staff

Genesis Family Health is celebrating National Health Center Week 2021, which runs until Aug. 14 and began this past Sunday.

The goal of the annual national celebration is to raise awareness about he mission and accomplishments of the United States' health centers over the past 50 years.

This year's theme is "Community Health Centers – The Chemistry for Strong Communities." It celebrates the work community health centers have done while fighting on the COVID-19 frontlines to keep communities health and safe. Additionally, it honors those frontline providers, staff and patients who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Each Day is dedicated to a particular focus area. Aug. 11 is Patient Appreciation Day; Aug. 12 is Stakeholder Appreciation Day; Aug. 13 is Staff Appreciation Day; and Aug. 14 is Children's Health Day.

Genesis is hosting various events in Garden City, Dodge City, Liberal ad Ulysses.

Genesis staff collaborated with Catholic Social Charities, Emmaus House and Family Crisis Services for the events in Garden City.

Garden City events include:

Aug. 11 – Cookies, punch and information about their services in the Genesis Family Health waiting area.

Aug. 12 – Staff appreciation lunch with door prizes, raffles and entertainment.

There will also be a coloring contest for children at all locations throughout the week, two winners will be picked randomly for each site on Aug. 13. Winners will receive a gift basket.