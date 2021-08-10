Face masks are now required on USD 457 school buses and vehicles due to federal executive order

Face masks are required on school buses.

Heath Hogan, USD 457 deputy superintendent, informed the USD 457 Board of Education at their regular meeting Monday night that school buses, and any school transportation, fall under a federal executive order regarding public transportation which requires any person two-years-old or older to wear a face mask while in those vehicles, with the exception of the driver if they are in the vehicles alone.

Steve Karlin, USD 457 superintendent, said the order is the same one that applies in airports and other public transportation systems like subway systems.

"The interpretation is that school buses fit the criteria of what that order applies to," he said. "It's a requirement from the federal government."

Hogan said the order is layered on top of the school district's plan and will be handled similarly to Gov. Laura Kelly's order during the 2020-21 school year requiring school districts to have mask requirements in place.

"That was in addition to what we had developed over the course of the summer, once that went away, we fell back and resumed what our plan said, and this will be the same way," he said. "This is layered over the top of our plan. If and when it was to expire, there isn't a deadline at this time, but when it does expire, we'll just fall back to our approved board plan at that time."

A message was sent out via the district's REMIND app to all of the parents of students that utilize the buses of the change last Friday, Hogan said. Masks have also been provided to bus drivers to be available for students as the get onto the bus.

In other business, Glenda LaBarbera, USD 457 assistant superintendent, updated the Board on COVID-19 numbers within the county.

The numbers are increasing, LaBarbera reported.

According to the Finney County Health Department's website, as of Monday, active positive cases being monitored has increased to 69, with an overall total of 6,260 positive cases through the pandemic. There are 11 individuals hospitalized as of Monday and the positivity rate is 15.6 percent.