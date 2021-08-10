Bayer Fund doubles individual donations for Grow Communities program

Bayer Fund has teamed up with Kansas farmers to direct funds to local nonprofits, school and ag. programs via Bayer's America's Farmers Grow Communities Program.

The program has been revamped to make it easier for Kansas farmers to find and fund organizations and institutions to keep their communities thriving.

Now through Nov. 1, eligible farmers can enroll in the program for the chance to direct a donation to an eligible nonprofit organization, STEM program or youth agriculture program.

The Bayer Fund has doubled the individual donations from $2,500 to $5,000 for 2022.

Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president, said in addition to increasing the 2022 individual donation amounts they have also evolved the program to make it easier for farmers to participate.

"Over the years we’ve heard from countless farmers and Grow Communities recipients about the ways the donations have made a positive impact across rural America," he said. "For this reason, Bayer Fund is excited to continue the Grow Communities tradition."

To be eligible to enroll in the program farmers have to be 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop.

For more information on the America's Farmers Grow Communities, program eligibility and rules visit AmericasFarmers.com or call 1-877-267-3332.

Winners will be announced January 2022.