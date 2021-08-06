SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County’s positivity rate increases to 16.28%

The Telegram staff

Since Finney County Health Department’s last post on July 26, Finney County has added 42 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,197 as of Thursday, with 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 13 individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,470 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There is one case pending as of Thursday. The positivity rate has increased from 11 percent to 16.28 percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 30 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,942 as of Friday. Seward County added six positive cases to its total of 3,974. Stevens County increased by three cases for an overall total of 583 as of Friday. Hamilton and Stanton Counties each added two cases for totals of 214 and 200, respectively.

Greeley, Haskell and Kearny Counties each added one case as of Friday for totals of 106, 432 and 588, respectively. Lane, Scott and Wichita Counties also added one case each for totals of 135, 619 and 227, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,155

Ford - 5,942

Grant - 997

Gray - 643

Greeley - 106

Hamilton - 214

Haskell - 432

Kearny - 588

Lane - 135

Meade - 516

Morton - 277

Scott - 619

Seward - 3,974

Stanton - 200

Stevens - 583

Wichita Co. - 227

The state of Kansas has over 339,500 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.