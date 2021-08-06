Poster, video contests to highlight traffic safety

The Telegram staff

Kansas students can enter poster and video contests to learn about traffic safety and win prizes in this year’s “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” safety campaign.

In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as part of the contests’ prizes.

Poster contest: For Kansas students ages five to 13: All students who submit completed poster entries will be eligible for a random prize drawing of a $100 Amazon gift card. A total of 18 regional winners, in the six regions and age groups (ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-13), will receive a bicycle from the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas.

Three statewide winners will each receive:

- Kindle Fire Tablet and case from the KTA.

- $50 Amazon gift card from Fuel True/Independent Energy and Convenience.

- Movie passes from AAA Kansas; and

- $200 for the school, class or the booster club.

Poster entries must be postmarked by Sept. 24.

Video contest: For Kansas teens in grades 8-12. Prizes from the KTA include:

- a GoPro.

- a DJI Stabilizer.

- a DJI Drone.

- Grand prize winner’s school, class or booster club will receive $500.

Video entries must be submitted to the KTA by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The Kansas Department of Transportation, KTA and other transportation organizations in Kansas are sponsoring the contests.

More information about Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day is available at https://www.ksdot.org/events/PutTheBrakesOnFatalitiesDay/pbfd2021.asp