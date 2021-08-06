New USD 457 school times set for 2021-22

The Telegram staff

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will have new school start and end times for the 2021-22 school year.

The daily student contact time was shorten by 15 minutes last school year. This was to help teachers with more professional development/collaboration time throughout the year and provide additional time for teachers to communicate with students/families and help in planning due to COVID-19. The 15 minutes has been restored back to the schedule for the 2021-22 school year.

The start times for the elementary schools in the district will be 8:30 a.m. The schools will release at 3:50 p.m. daily.

The intermediate centers in the district will start at 8:30 a.m. and will let out at 3:45 p.m. every day.

The middle schools in the district will start at 7:50 a.m. and will end school at 2:53 p.m. each day.

The Garden City Alternate Education Center will start at 8:20 a.m. and will let out at 3:30 p.m.

The Garden City High School will start at 7:50 a.m. and will end the school day at 3:00 p.m.

Garfield Early Childhood Center’s morning session will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 11:35 a.m. The afternoon session will start at 12:15 p.m. and end at 3:20 p.m.

The district asks parents to update their contact information with the schools. The district needs this contact information so buildings can contact families on any updates as we progress through the school year.

The first day of school for the 2021-22 school year will be Monday, with a half-day orientation for students in grades kindergarten through fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth, and all students new to USD 457.

The first full day of school for the district will be Tuesday with all classes being in session.

For more information about the start of the school year go to www.gckschools.com.