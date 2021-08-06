Garden City Public Schools keeps its teachers and finds new ones

Teachers are staying at Garden City schools.

Heath Hogan, USD 457 Deputy Superintendent, said the district's teacher retention is outstanding, with a turnover rate just a little over 12%.

"Nationally the turnover rate is something like 16%, people that are leaving education, so actually, our retention is very good," he said.

Of those 12% that are leaving, exit interviews show three main reasons – they're following a spouse or significant other, the geography of southwest Kansas is just not for them and they want to be closer to family, Hogan said.

Nationally there's a 50% dropout rate, Hogan said. People that get into education leave the profession within the first five years he said.

In Garden City, the exit interviews show that very few of the educators are leaving education, Hogan said.

"They may be leaving us, but they're going to a different jobs, different state, another part of our state, but they're still teaching," he said. "I think that says a lot bout how we prepare people, how we support people. I think our retention is actually really god, it's not a retention problem, it's kind of a backfill problem, being able to have access to candidates is the struggle we would typically have here."

A little over 50 positions were vacant for the 2021-22 school year, but all positions are counted, Hogan said. It's not just certified teaching positions.

For example they have an elementary library position that hasn't had any candidates, that counts as an opening, Hogan said. Another example is special education positions such as an opening for a speech language pathologist, that's a very hard position to fill, but they can help fill that gap by using teletherapy or something similar to provide services.

"The number seems like it's really big, but once you pare it down to what our actual needs are there's probably a little over 30 positions that we're actively seeking, backfilling with long-term subs, putting those kinds of strategies in place," he said. "That's not really any different than what it's been in the past."

Hogan said the district has a five-year average of a little over 80 separations, which includes retirements and resignations, each school year. In the 2019-20 school year there were roughly 65 separations and in the 2020-21 school year there were about 90 separations.

"My personal opinion is maybe this number that's a little bit higher could be that it's just now kind of an aftershock of what COVID was happening," he said. "People that didn't leave, they wanted to leave but didn't leave because of COVID stuff and now they're getting an opportunity. The market is pretty wide open in terms of educators right now."

From Oct. 1 to the first part of July, USD 457 has hired about 75 people, Hogan said. There are still vacant positions, there's some hard-to-fill positions nationally in math, the sciences and special education.

"We've done some creative things, we've been full in the past where all those positions are up, but typically we look at our positions and if we can utilize a long-term sub for those positions if we had to we would," he said. "We do have some long-term subs in mathematics positions, science positions, those kinds of things and then special education of course same thing. But we're making sure that we're providing the best services we can to our students."

Hogan said they are always recruit substitute teachers, it's one of those never-ending jobs.

Substitute teachers are used in a variety of ways, Hogan said. There are the long-term substitutes, filling vacant, open positions and there's daily call-out subs, those who are called in when a teacher is sick, has a doctor appointment, etc.

They always need more daily-call substitutes, Hogan said. There could be 300 people on a list and they'd still be trying to grow it.

Recruitment of teachers and substitutes doesn't end, recruitment is all the time, Hogan said.

"You used to have seasons, you would have a fall season were you would go to fall career fairs and then try to hire December graduates and then you'd kind of be done for a few months and then the spring would kick up and that was typically your busiest time, more career fairs, those kinds of things and then that's when you would hire," he said. "Now, it's pretty much you're recruiting all the time."

Those looking to become a substitute teacher, para-professionals, teacher para-professional can contact Hogan's office at personnel@gckschools.com.

Principal changes at USD 457 for 2021-22

Garden City High School – Virginia Duncan will be the associate principal in Arts and Communications and Ryan Syng will be the associate principal in the Freshman Academy. Previously, Duncan was the GCHS AVID Site Coordinator and instructional coach and Syng was the associate principal in Arts and Communications at GCHS.

Garden City Alternate Education Center – Lucan Sullivan is the new principal. He previously held the associate principal position at Horace J. Good Middle School.

Kenneth Henderson Middle School – Bradley Hill is the new principal. He is moving from a physical education teaching position at HGMS.

Jennie Barker Elementary School – Matthew Horney is the full-time principal, previously he was the Jennier Barker principal and Abe Hubert Elementary School associate principal.

Plymell Elementary School – Suzette Goldsby-Lewis is the interim principal and will continue to be the Professional Development Coordinator within the district.

Garden City Virtual Academy – Kathleen Mooman is the news principal and lead teacher, previously she was jut the lead instructor.

Horace Good Middle School – Adriana Caro is the associate principal. She was a TOSA (teacher on special assignment) at the school previously. Andrew Lee is now a TOSA, he had held an English teaching position at GCHS.

Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center – Ben Luna is the TOSA, he was previously an interventionist at the school.

Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center – April Miller is the TOSA, moving from a Title 1 interventionist at Bernadine Sitts.

Abe Hubert and Alta Brown Elementary Schools – Whitney is the TOSA, she was previously a science teacher in the Dighton school district.

Garfield Early Childhood Center – Melanie Garrison is an assistant principal and will also continue to be a special education TOSA for early childhood.

The Garden City School District also has a number of new administrators for the 2021-22 school year.

Colleen Dress is the new Financial Officer. She was previously the Finney County Health Department director.

Jason Johnson is the new Director of Curriculum and Assessment. He is coming from Holcomb, where he as the Holcomb High School principal.

Monica Dias is the new Title Programs and Services Coordinator. She was previously the Literacy and English Language Learners Coordinator.

Brittany Schields is the new Curriculum and Instruction Coordinator. Previously, she was a TOSA at Florence Wilson Elementary School and Victor Ornelas Elementary School.

The 2021-22 school year begins on Monday for USD 457, with a half-day for elementary, fifth, seventh, ninth, tenth and new students to the district. Tuesday will be the first full day for all students in the district.