Four students selected for 2021-22 Molz Cooperative scholarship

The Telegram staff

The Garden City Community College Endowment Association has selected four area students for the Otis and Mary Lee Molz Cooperative Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year.

The four recipients are: Jaycee Stewart, Garden City; Elizabeth (Elly) Murrell, Garden City; Brady Schmeeckle, Ingalls; and Matt Morgan, Lakin.

The Molz scholarship recipients will receive full tuition and fees for up to 16 credit hours per semester at GCCC. The scholarship fund, established in 2014, is made possible by the largest donation made by a living donor to the GCCC Endowment Association.

The fund provides full tuition and standard fees for Garden City Co-op employees, members, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. A committee comprised of members from the Garden City Co-op selects the final recipients of the award each year.

The students will be honored at a reception hosted by the GCCC Endowment Association in September.

In 2014, the Molz couple committed to continue making contributions to the endowed scholarship fund until it met maturity at $500,000. As these were the largest academic scholarships that GCCC's Endowment Association would award each year, the Garden City Co-Op also committed to contributing an additional $15,000 per year through 2024, to keep up with inflation and tuition increases.

The Molz’ affiliation with CoBank also resulted in the bank’s additional $10,000 contribution to the scholarship fund. When the principal amount is fully funded, it will support as many as six full scholarships annually.

For more information contact GCCC Endowment Director, Jeremy Gigot, at 620-276-6570 or jeremy.gigot@gcccks.edu.