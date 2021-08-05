SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees uptick in cases

The Telegram staff

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays, according to its website, but no new numbers for Finney County have been posted to the site since July 26.

Finney County added 18 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,155 as of July 26, with 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individuals currently hospitalized as of July 28, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,341 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are three cases pending as of July 26. The positivity rate increased to 11 percent as of July 26.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 22 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,912 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 17 positive cases to its total of 3,968. Grant County increased by seven cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 997 while Haskell County added six cases for a total of 431. Gray and Scott Counties each added four cases for totals of 643 and 618, respectively.

Wichita County added three cases for a total of 226. Kearny and Lane Counties each added two cases for totals of 587 and 134, respectively. Greeley and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 105 and 516, respectively. Morton and Stanton Counties also added one case each for totals of 277 and 198, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,155

Ford - 5,912

Grant - 997

Gray - 643

Greeley - 105

Hamilton - 212

Haskell - 431

Kearny - 587

Lane - 134

Meade - 516

Morton - 277

Scott - 618

Seward - 3,968

Stanton - 198

Stevens - 580

Wichita Co. - 226

The state of Kansas has over 337,300 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.