Local school districts prepare COVID-19 policies for beginning of 2021-22 school year

As the 2021-22 school terms begin institutions are looking into face covering and COVID-19 policies.

In USD 457, face coverings are recommended but not required.

Roy Cessna, USD 457 Public Information Officer, said any requirements will be evaluated as the school year progresses.

"We're strongly encouraged to do the COVID-19 preventative measures and if there's high concentration of COVID-19 in a classroom or other school setting it may become necessary for the administration to require the use of preventative measures," he said. "Continued emphasis on hand washing, all public health measures will be followed, daily screenings for staff will continue to be evaluated as the year progresses."

There are no levels in the Garden City Public School District COVID Operational and Safety Plan for 2021-22, however they will still use a Green, Yellow and Red system for classroom/school status that was used last school year.

Green indicates no positive COVID cases within a classroom/school.

Yellow indicates there is a positive and students and teachers will be monitored for symptoms over the 14-day incubation period and those who are being monitored should be isolated from other students and staff and should utilize different entrances and/or staggered arrivals, hallway passing, recess and not participating in school gatherings when possible.

Red indicates there are three or more positive, active cases traced back to an exposure within a classroom. That classroom/school is then closed.

Highlights of the district's COVID-19 plan

COVID vaccines are not required, however, they are recommended in accordance with CDC and KDHE guidelines, or the student or the employee's medical professional.

Masks are optional for all staff and students effective July 1.

All public health measures will be followed and daily screenings for staff will continue. The screening can be reevaluated as the school year progresses and will include travel restrictions, quarantine expectation, vaccination protocol, etc.

Continued promotion of vaccination opportunities for students and adults. This will be done in collaboration with the Finney County Health Department and school nurses.

Hand sanitizing and cleaning supplies will be available for order.

Continued emphasis on hand washing.

Building ventilation will continue to be optimized for the district plan.

Enhances sanitation procedures.

Nurses will continue to monitor for illness, follow COVID protocols.

Students and staff should stay home if sick.

COVID testing will be available at schools by appointment.

Employees will utilize accrued leave if they have to quarantine.

In USD 363, Holcomb a decision will be made regarding masks and an operational plan at their Board of Education Meeting on Aug. 9.

Scott Myers, USD 363 Superintendent, said they will have two different plans to choose between, however both are plans with levels, with Level 1 being school as normal and Level 6 being school is closed down.

"As need goes up, based on data, our mitigation or our responses get more restrictive," he said. "This isn't just masks, it's also about where the kids are physically, how close together they are."

One plan is basically what they had last year, Myers said, the other is less restrictive, they've adjusted it down to where what was a Level 2 in the 2020-21 school year would be a Level 3 this school year, and a Level 3 last year would now be a Level 4, etc.

"The reason I mentioned those levels is the real issue is about masks, at Level 2 last year masks were recommended, Level 3 last year masks were required," he said. "So the other option will be where masks recommended don't show up until Level 3 and then masks required don't show up until Level 4. The board will make a decision Monday night."

USD 363's first day of school is Aug. 18 and USD 457's first day is Aug. 9.

Garden City Community College begins its fall semester on Aug. 16 and will operate in Phase 1 with a masks appreciated policy.

Faculty can require masks within their classrooms, which will be communicated to students via the course syllabus, and masks may also be required in certain offices, depending on employees health-related concerns.

GCCC has a multi-phased Health and Safe Campus Plan for this school year which was developed between the GCCC COVID committee and the Finney County Health Department.

Phase 1 – Masks are appreciated.

Phase 2 – Masks are required for everyone in classrooms, learning environments, student life programming events held indoors and elsewhere indoors.

Phase 3 – Masks are required for everyone on campus when indoors.

GCCC will assess and follow CDC and KDHE guidance to determine if further phase changes are needed.

Daily health screenings for through the GCCC Mobile App will continue for both students and employees. The app assigns color-coded Health Passes which communicate a person's current status. Students will be asked to show their pass before entering each classroom.

GCCC encourages all students and employees to get vaccinated and will host vaccination clinics on campus as well as informational sessions about the vaccine in coordination with FCHD.

A $500 financial incentive will be provided for students, faculty and staff who submit a verified immunization card showing they are fully vaccinated, more information will be forthcoming to students and employees on the incentive.