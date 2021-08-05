Garden City residents, law enforcement gather for block parties on 38th National Night Out

Seven block parties were held for the 38th annual National Night Out in Garden City.

Troy Davis, Garden City Police Department Senior Master Patrol Officer and Community Services Officer, said the goal of National Night Out is to enhance and strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and citizen and to promote neighborhood spirit and camaraderie and for neighbors to come out and meet each other.

The event it always held the first Tuesday in August, Davis said. It's a great program that allows not just law enforcement but all of the first responders including Kansas Highway Patrol, Finney County Sheriff's Office, Garden City Community College Police Department, EMS, Holcomb Police Department, Garden City Fire Department and GCPD to get to know citizens.

"It's a great crime prevention event, strengthen the bond, the relationship between law enforcement and the citizens, talk to them, get to know them and also get them to come out of their house and meet their neighbors and build that neighborhood spirit and camaraderie," he said. "We're trying to avoid, people coming home from work, open the garage door, go in, go inside, close the garage door and don't do anything with their neighbors, ever."

Davis said it's a fun event and many of the block parties typically include ice breakers, games, bounce houses and sometimes water games where the Fire Department will bring the fire trucks and open up one of the fire hoses and squirt water down the street for the kids.

They also have a touch-a-truck, where people can come and look at all the equipment, the police cars, they can sit inside and it's the same for fire trucks and engines, highway patrol and sheriff's vehicle and EMS, Davis said.

Davis likes the event because of the time it allows with citizens, he doesn't have to go out on calls for service during the event, he gets to stay and get to know people.

"This is our event for the day, I don't have to go out if there's a radio call and a call for service, I don't have to go 'well sorry, I'll talk to you next weekend' and then I leave and go handle some radio call," he said. "That's the part I like, that we can spend more time with them, uninterrupted and not have to leave and go handle a call and then come back."

Tuesday night was awesome, Davis said. There was a great turnout, good weather and lots of BBQ food, kids and games. He's looking forward to next year.

"There were probably over 500 people with all of the block parties combined, which was great, some really large block parties where they didn't just bring their group but went to adjacent streets," he said. "It was nice, it was fun and a great opportunity to sit down and talk to the citizens."

Cyndy Lenk attended the block party at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She said she came because it's her church and because she wanted to bring her children out to have them show appreciation for the area police and EMS.

"There's so much negative highlights on the police and stuff like that that I want them to see that they're real people and let them know that we thank them for what they do, the first responders, the firemen, EMTs," she said. "I think that's important for them to know, so that's the main reason why I came out."