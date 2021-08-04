Stauth Museum receives grant for Lange exhibit

The Telegram staff

MONTEZUMA – The Stauth Memorial Museum of Montezuma has announced the receipt of a $21,620 grant from the Robert and Shirley Beals Endowment at the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas to help with the costs to host the “Dorothea Lange’s America: Photographs of the Great Depression” through Aug. 14.

Grants from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas are made available to charitable organizations in southwest Kansas. In particular, the Beals Fund is awarded to programs and projects focused on supporting educational experiences.

The traveling exhibit is a focused exhibition of original lifetime prints by the legendary documentary photographer Dorothea Lange. Highlighting this show are oversized exhibition prints of her seminal portraits from the Great Depression, including White Angel Breadline, Migratory Farm Worker, and, most famously, Migrant Mother – an emblematic picture that came to personify pride and resilience in the face of abject poverty in 1930s America.

The Stauth Memorial Museum features the travel adventures of Claude and Donalda Stauth, long-time residents of southwest Kansas who traveled to 95 countries collecting indigenous art, instruments, costumes, statues, tribal hunting weapons and more. The Stauth’s wanted the museum to go beyond the story of their personal travels so the Special Exhibitions Gallery features traveling exhibits from renowned exhibit sources. Each new exhibit brings an opportunity to learn about interesting places, cultures, traditions and history.