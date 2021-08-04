Additional expenses approved for new Garden City Municipal Court and evidence building

Garden City Commission approved 14 additional expenses to the new evidence and Municipal Court building at the Commission's regular meeting Tuesday.

The total for all items is about $57,756.72.

The need for a new evidence and Municipal Court building was decided after an 2019 Garden City Police Department organizational study recommended the moving them out of the Law Enforcement Center to alleviate space issues.

In June 2020, the city purchased the former Garden City Telegram building located at 310 N. Seventh St. to become that new building, allowing ample space for Municipal Court and the their offices including two additional conference rooms, larger office space, approximately 18 more seats for citizens attending court, a waiting room that can accommodate double the current occupancy and doubles the GCPD's current evidence space and provides all the evidence services in one location.

Additionally, the new location will give officers double the amount of working space providing for procedural flow, meet accreditation standards and still have room for future growth.

The change orders approved Tuesday include:

PR #1: Blocking up some interior windows that would have been between different evidence rooms for a total of $2,733.06.

PR #2: Repair of capping across as there was a lot of brick damage for a total of $10,945.47.

PR #3: Addition of four pipe bollard around a structural support pole in the middle of the vehicle bay. If someone were to hit the pole it could cause structural damage to the building, the addition of the bollards means that if someone backs backs out of a space they would hit the concrete bollards instead of the pole, which can be repaired. This will cost $3,681.96.

PR #4: Re-do of the vestibule slab between the large and small storage, to create a smooth, flat surface for the evidence carts for a total of $2,670.28.

PR #5: Stud and board east wall of large evidence storage, an area where different areas of brick met each other had holes. This will cost $8,665.80.

PR #6: Addition of lighting in the alley that will be the employee entrance for evidence technicians for a total of $3,105.25.

PR #7: A credit of $17,019 back for a switching panel system on the judge's bench. This will cover the cost of CO #1.

PR #8: Addition of 26 ft. of base cabinet in the bag and tag area for a total of $8,156.96.

PR #9: Updated public entry to evidence with one open area with bullet proof glass where items can be slid into a lock box, it can be locked by evidence techs and then the person on the other side can open it to take out their evidence. This will cost $9,245.74, however there is a credit of $6,011.92, so there is be a difference of about $3,000.

PR #10: Infill of brick above a beam for a total of $888.

ASI #4: Asbestos removal for a total of $11,134.72.

ASI #5: Addition of a sewer line under the gun safe and small storage area for a total of $4,022.97.

ASI #6: Lowering the existing collector box to the bottom of the existing scupper on the roof for drainage and sealing in the windows in the Municipal Court seating area both inside and outside for a total not to exceed $500.

CO #1: Price escalations of materials for a total of $15,037.43.