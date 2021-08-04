Area organizations receive grants from KHF

The Telegram staff

WICHITA - Eighty-four organizations from across Kansas have been selected as grant recipients of the Kansas Health Foundation’s (KHF) 2021 Impact and Capacity Grants (ICG) initiative.

The ICG initiative provides one-year grants up to $25,000 to support either impactful projects or organizational capacity-building efforts of nonprofits mission-aligned with KHF and working within at least one of its four impact areas.

Due to overwhelming response, KHF closed the $2 million initiative a month after it opened. KHF fielded 132 funding proposals totaling $3.14 million before closing the application process.

Organizations from southwest Kansas include:

Finney County United Way – $25,000

Mosaic – $24,916

Real Men Real Leaders – $25,000

Rural Education and Workforce Alliance – $23,600

United Methodist Western Kansas Mexican-American Ministries dba Genesis Family Health – $25,000

Western Kansas Community Foundation – $25,000

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center – $25,000 (southwest and northwest Kansas)

Statewide organizations include:

BeMoreLikeClaire – $25,000

Camp Wood YMCA – $25,000

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland – $24,755

Jobs for America's Graduates - Kansas – $25,000

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters – $25,000

Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition – $24,864

Kansas Department for Children and Families – $24,354

Kansas Parents as Teachers Association – $19,915

Safehome – $25,000

United WE – 25,000

Wichita's Littlest Heroes – $18,000

The Kansas Health Foundation is based in Wichita, but statewide in its focus. With a mission to improve the health of all Kansans, KHF envisions a culture in which every Kansan can make healthy choices where they live, work and play. During the past 35 years, KHF has provided more than $600 million in grants to improve health in Kansas communities.