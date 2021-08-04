Area organizations receive grants from KHF
WICHITA - Eighty-four organizations from across Kansas have been selected as grant recipients of the Kansas Health Foundation’s (KHF) 2021 Impact and Capacity Grants (ICG) initiative.
The ICG initiative provides one-year grants up to $25,000 to support either impactful projects or organizational capacity-building efforts of nonprofits mission-aligned with KHF and working within at least one of its four impact areas.
Due to overwhelming response, KHF closed the $2 million initiative a month after it opened. KHF fielded 132 funding proposals totaling $3.14 million before closing the application process.
Organizations from southwest Kansas include:
Finney County United Way – $25,000
Mosaic – $24,916
Real Men Real Leaders – $25,000
Rural Education and Workforce Alliance – $23,600
United Methodist Western Kansas Mexican-American Ministries dba Genesis Family Health – $25,000
Western Kansas Community Foundation – $25,000
Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center – $25,000 (southwest and northwest Kansas)
Statewide organizations include:
BeMoreLikeClaire – $25,000
Camp Wood YMCA – $25,000
Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland – $24,755
Jobs for America's Graduates - Kansas – $25,000
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters – $25,000
Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition – $24,864
Kansas Department for Children and Families – $24,354
Kansas Parents as Teachers Association – $19,915
Safehome – $25,000
United WE – 25,000
Wichita's Littlest Heroes – $18,000
The Kansas Health Foundation is based in Wichita, but statewide in its focus. With a mission to improve the health of all Kansans, KHF envisions a culture in which every Kansan can make healthy choices where they live, work and play. During the past 35 years, KHF has provided more than $600 million in grants to improve health in Kansas communities.