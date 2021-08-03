Maxwell named new Garden City NDS director

The Telegram staff

Trent Maxwell has been named the Garden City Neighborhood and Development Services director.

He joined the City full-time as the City’s chief building official in 2020. Prior to that Maxwell worked for the City as a contracted commercial plan reviewer while also serving the City of Hutchinson as their chief building official.

Maxwell fills the post vacated by Carol Davidson, who resigned in April 2021 and accepted a position with the City of St. George, Utah. The City conducted a nationwide search to fill the position.

“Trent Maxwell hit the ground running when he came to work for the City of Garden City. Even though several things were shut down in 2020, building design and construction in Garden City and Finney County was as busy as ever. Trent came in and developed great relationships with community stakeholders and I think those relationships will serve the City well in his new capacity as Neighborhood and Development Services director,” Matt Allen, city manager, said.

“I am excited to continue working with this community, building upon all the great things that Garden City / Finney County has to offer,” Maxwell said.

Neighborhood and Development Services includes oversight of the staff and contracted services that make up the City of Garden City’s planning, environmental code, building code, engineering, and project management divisions. The department also provides contracted planning and building code services for the City of Holcomb and Finney County.