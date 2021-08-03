Stauth Museum looking for exhibitors for Fall/Halloween exhibit

The Telegram staff

MONTEZUMA - The “Fiendish Autumn Decor” exhibit will open Aug. 31 at Stauth Memorial Museum, in Montezuma, and run through Oct. 9.

The six-week exhibit will be similar to the museum’s previous “Christmas Traditions of Southwest Kansas” but with a fall and/or Halloween theme. Just like the Christmas exhibit, individuals, clubs or organizations or businesses can decorate a booth space with the theme.

Besides the booths, quilts with a Fall or Halloween theme are also being accepted for display.

If interested in being an exhibitor in the show, contact the museum at 620-846-2527 with questions or to have an exhibitor participation letter sent out with more information.

Stauth Memorial Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, Mondays and all major holidays. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to help pay for temporary and traveling exhibits. Check out the website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org for information about this and new exhibits.