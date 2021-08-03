SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees isolated new cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added 18 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,155 as of July 26, with 22 active positive cases being monitored.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays, but no new numbers for Finney County have been posted to the FCHD website since July 26.

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individuals currently hospitalized as of July 28, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,341 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are three cases pending as of July 26. The positivity rate increased to 11 percent as of July 26.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 15 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,890 as of Monday. Seward County added five positive cases to its total of 3,951. Grant County increased by nine cases as of Monday for an overall total of 990.

Gray County added three cases for a total of 639 while Kearny County added two cases for a total of 585. Meade and Stevens Counties each added one case for totals of 515 and 576, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,155

Ford - 5,890

Grant - 990

Gray - 639

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 212

Haskell - 425

Kearny - 585

Lane - 132

Meade - 515

Morton - 276

Scott - 614

Seward - 3,951

Stanton - 197

Stevens - 576

Wichita Co. - 223

The state of Kansas has over 334,600 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.