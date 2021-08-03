Finney County Commission approves westside wastewater study

Finney County Economic Development Corporation was given permission to move forward in conducting a westside wastewater study at the Finney County Commission's regular meeting Monday.

Lona Duvall, President/CEO of the FCEDC, said the area is quickly running our of commercial and industrial properties as well as residential and one area that they haven't been able to develop is the area between Garden City and Holcomb, largely to to wastewater, as roads electricity and water is already available there.

"We would ask that we conduct a study to determine exactly what we need to build in order to serve the opportunities that we have there," she said. "There's a myriad of opportunities available in that section, some of that has potential for housing, pretty large residential tracks, other areas are very suited for industrial and for some commercial projects as well."

DuVall said the FCEDC has reached out to the company that the city of Garden City utilizes for their contract engineering about the cost of a preliminary study to determine looking at interceptor sewer main sizes, lift station needs and lagoons with discharge to the river.

More:Garden Rapids reopens for remainder of season

It was determined to cost approximately $20,000.

Funds for the study can either come from the FCEDC's special projects budget or the county can opt to keep it in-house and pay it through other sources, DuVall said.

Robert Reece, Finney County Administrator, said he's not opposed to speaking with the company the FCEDC has engaged, but he wants to make sure that there is a standardized system and how to pay for a wastewater system.

"That's something that we really need to flesh out ... within the statutes, there's about two or three ways that you can in essence distribute a cost of this under the statutes that authorize your sewer districts," he said.

Several projects could move forward if wastewater was available in the specified area, both residential and commercial, DuVall said.

"I don't think it would be very long and you would see activity taking place in there once we have a solution in place," she said.

Also at the meeting, the Commission approved a contract with iParametrics to assist with administration of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds given to the County, about $7.1 million, to ensure compliance with federal regulations and to maximize the beneficial use of the funds in the county.

More:Finney County Commissioners, Pierceville Trustees discuss Huber Sand

iParametrics was engaged by Finney County previously to help with administration of COVID-19 CARES/SPARK monies.

Jeff Stevens of iParametrics said ARPA funding unlike CARES/SPARK have a longer timeline, they don't have to be spent so quickly, they have to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent down by Dec. 31, 2026, so there are more possibilities.

ARPA funds allow the opportunity to make significant investments as they can be used to support public health response, premium pay, provide infrastructure investments in water, sewer or broadband as well as public safety improvements, Stevens said.

In other business, Carol Deaver was appointed as the Ivanhoe Township Trustee to fill a vacancy.