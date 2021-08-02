Walmart to pay college tuition, books for associates

The Telegram staff

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Walmart has announced it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

Starting Aug. 16, the $1 a day fee will be removed for associates, making all education programs paid for by Walmart.

“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Lorraine Stomski, Senior Vice President of Learning and Leadership at Walmart. “This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”

The LBU program was initially designed after consulting with experts, reviewing other employer provided education programs, and studying the research around what helps drive completion rates among adult working learners. This helped guide the initial $1 a day approach, but the economy and job market have changed, and Walmart is always looking for new ways to encourage more associates to pursue further education.

“We’re also excited to add in-demand college degree and certificate options in business administration, supply chain and cybersecurity. These additional offerings join a robust catalog of programs to set associates up for new career opportunities,” said Stomski. “Our education offerings tie directly to our growth areas at Walmart, and what better way to fill the pipeline of future talent than with our own associates.”

Walmart has partnered with Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver and Pathstream, Brandman University, Penn Foster, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University and Voxy EnGen for adult and working learner programs as well as their focus on degree completion.