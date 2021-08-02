The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking a new judge to replace Robert Frederick

The Telegram staff

TOPEKA - The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy created when Judge Robert Frederick retires Jan. 22, 2022.

The 25th Judicial District is composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.

Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 25th Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for district judge must be:

- at least 30 years old.

- a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school.

- a resident of the 25th judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nomination process

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Finney County (Garden City), Greely County (Tribune), Hamilton County (Syracuse), Kearny County (Lakin), Scott County (Scott City), and Wichita County (Leoti). The nomination form is also available from the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

One original and 14 copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon on Aug. 30, to:

William I. Heydman

Commission Secretary

1519 E Fulton Terrace

PO Box 210

Garden City, KS 67846

The nominating commission will convene at 9 a.m. Sept. 8, in the Finney County Courthouse in Garden City. Interviews are open to the public.

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meetings should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Dan Biles as the nonvoting chair; William Heydman, Zachary Schultz, Marc Kliewer, John Lindner, Lucille Douglass, and Walker Frey, all of Garden City; Robert Gale, and Timothy Kohart. Syracuse; Ralph Goodnight, Lakin; Ann Wiles, Leoti; Debbie Kuttler, Tribune; and Christine Cupp, Scott City.