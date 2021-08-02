Garden Rapids reopens for remainder of season

The Telegram staff

Garden Rapids at the Big Pool reopened on Monday for the last full week of swimming for the 2021 calendar year. The water park was closed last week for COVID-19 contact tracing protocol with members of the staff.

The facility is operating for the regularly scheduled hours of 1 - 8 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 1 - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The schedule for other pool activities include:

- Swim lessons have been canceled, and participants should have received notification from the Garden City Parks and Recreation department.

- No morning lap swim.

- Tuesday: 12 & Under Swim will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

- Friday: Adult Night from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.; $5.00 admission per person.

- Aug. 13: Kid’s Night Out (ages 8-14) from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.; $5.00 admission per person.

- Aug: 20: Family Night Out (for all ages) from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m;. $5.00 admission per person.

As of Aug. 9, the pool will only be open for regularly scheduled hours on the weekends and the two remaining Friday events until Sept. 6, which will close out the inaugural season at Garden Rapids at the Big Pool.