WKCF awards July grants to 11 area nonprofit organizations

The Western Kansas Community Foundation (WKCF) has awarded 11 nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $39,688 in the July grant cycle.

The funds come from the Community Betterment Fund, the Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Fund, and various Field of Interest and Unrestricted funds.

“The July awards will mostly benefit programs in the outlying communities of our 15-county service area”, says Stacie Hahn, WKCF’s program and marketing director. “We are thrilled to see more applications coming in from the other communities that are served by the WKCF. While the Foundation is physically located in Garden City, we are committed to providing grants to organizations as far north as the Scott and Logan County line down to the Oklahoma border, and as far east as the Gray and Ford County line west to the Colorado border. The goal of the Foundation has always been to serve the whole of its southwest Kansas territory in order to create stronger rural communities.”

The July grant awards are:

- Cimarron City Library: “Little University” - $3,000.

- City of Liberal: “Brickdayz After School Program & Mini Bricks Day Program” - $2,073.

- Garden City Alternate Education Center: “Phoenix Strong Food Boxes” - $5,180.

- Genesis Family Health: “Suicide Prevention Initiative” - $8,950.

- Haskell County Historical Society: “Santa Fe Trail and Town" - $2,685.

- Haskell Township Library: “Community Story Walk” - $3,500.

- Kansas Association of Community Foundations: “Equitable Access Annual National Conference” - $5,000.

- Miles of Smiles: “Barn Demolition and Removal” - $5,000.

- Satanta United Methodist Church: “School Supply Fundraiser" - $1,000.

- Ulysses High School: “Ulysses High School” - $2,500.

- Cimarron-Ensign USD #102 Preschool: “Preschool Literacy Night” - $800.

To donate or learn more about the application process and grant guidelines, visit the WKCF website at www.wkcf.org, call at 620-271-9484 or stop by the office at 402 N. Main St., in downtown Garden City.