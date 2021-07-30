SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees uptick in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added 18 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases last week with an overall total of 6,155 as of Monday, with 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,341 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are three cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has increased from 7.7 percent to 11 percent.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 13 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,875 as of Friday. Seward County added 20 positive cases to its total of 3,946. Haskell and Wichita Counties each increased by four cases as of Friday with overall totals of 425 and 223, respectively. Grant County added three cases for a total of 981 while Stevens County added two cases for a total of 575.

Gray and Kearny Counties each added one case for totals of 636 and 583, respectively. Lane, Morton and Stanton Counties also each added one case for totals of 132, 276 and 197, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,155

Ford - 5,875

Grant - 981

Gray - 636

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 212

Haskell - 425

Kearny - 583

Lane - 132

Meade - 514

Morton - 276

Scott - 614

Seward - 3,946

Stanton - 197

Stevens - 575

Wichita Co. - 223

The state of Kansas has over 332,900 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.