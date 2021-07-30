Man arrested for attempted murder

Telegram Staff

A shooting occurred Thursday in the north parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel, 2205 E. Fulton St.

Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to Room 114 of the Magnuson Hotel around 8:50 a.m. on July 29 in response to a shooting that has just occurred.

A man with a gunshot wound in his lower leg was located upon officers' arrival. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to identify the shooter as Clayton Mays, 47, of Piedmont, Mo. He was arrested on the east side of the hotel and was lodged in the Finney County Jail on an allegation of attempted first-degree murder.

An investigation revealed the victim was working on his semi-truck in the hotel's north parking lot when he was approached by Mays, who allegedly had a handgun and fired at the victim.

The victim told officers he thought several gunshots were fired and was struck in the leg by one of them. Mays left the scene while the victim wen back to his room.

Motivation for the incident is under investigation.