SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees uptick in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added 18 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases last week with an overall total of 6,155 as of Monday, with 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,341 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are three cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has increased from 7.7 percent to 11 percent.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 13 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,862 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 11 positive cases to its total of 3,926. Grant County increased by nine cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 978 while Stanton County added seven cases for a total of 196. Kearny and Stevens Counties each added four cases for totals of 582 and 573, respectively.

Lane and Scott Counties each added three cases for totals of 131 and 614, respectively. Morton County added two cases for a total of 275 while Gray County added one case for a total of 635. Hamilton and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 212 and 514, respectively. Wichita County also added one case for a total of 219. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,155

Ford - 5,862

Grant - 978

Gray - 635

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 212

Haskell - 421

Kearny - 582

Lane - 131

Meade - 514

Morton - 275

Scott - 614

Seward - 3,926

Stanton - 196

Stevens - 573

Wichita Co. - 219

The state of Kansas has over 330,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.