BENEFITING THE COMMUNITY Backpacks filled with school supplies distributed Wednesday

Backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed at Garfield Early Childhood Center Wednesday as part of the annual Stuff the Bus event.

Several community agencies including Finney County United Way, Genesis Family Health and Dental, Catholic Charities, Real Men Real Leaders, CASA and Garden City Salvation Army partnered with USD 457 and USD 363 to gather donated school supplies and backpacks for students on July 10-11 and before to distribute them July 28.

In addition to handing out school supplies students' immunization records were checked, dental screenings were done as well as some fluoride applications as well.

Andrea Gallegos, Genesis Family Health Community Liaison, was excited to be part of the distribution process this year and to see what it can do for students and their families. She's been involved with the event for the past two years in the preparation, but never in the distribution.

"I think the program and its goal is wonderful, it's a great initiative to get kids started at the beginning of the school year, especially those that are having a rough time too at home," she said. "Parents may have been without a job, especially during the year of COVID, and the way that impacted the economy I think many kids can put it to great use."

Deb Oyler, director of Finney County United Way, said they help put the event on each year because there is a need in the community.

"We do this for the families that need it," she said. "There's a big need, especially with Garden City being a Title 1 District, with Holcomb being a rural district, we're just making sure that we could do our part to help."

Annually they give out over 1,000 backpacks, Oyler said. 2020 was their biggest year, giving out over 2,000. This year they had enough to give out over 1,500 backpacks and school supplies.

"If people aren't able to get a backpack today, either because they're out of town or because they're not working, these will be at Salvation Army, so they can just call the Salvation Army and get a backpack and school supplies for at least the next couple of weeks or so," she said. "It is definitely first come, first served, but we'll have quite a few left, I would say that we'd have several hundred left."

Jasmine McDowdell, a single mother with two children, ages eight and nine, said the event was particularly beneficial to her this year.

"With the way COVID is going it's been hard trying to get a job and I just had a really major surgery, so I'm not able to work and I have to have another major surgery," she said. "Having this helped a lot, because I was starting to get worried, like how am I going to get my kids school supplies and stuff? ... This is a blessing for sure."

McDowdell is thankful to God for getting her through the surgery, where she died, and allowing her to still be a mother to her children and for the people of Garden City coming together to help out.

"This is why I love Garden City, because anytime when they know people are in need they always come together," she said. "A lot of other towns I don't really see that too much, so I'm very thankful for the community."

Angelica Ruiz said she and her two children also came to the event to get help, the COVID-19 pandemic has made things tough for her family as her husband is not working right now and while she is working it's not as much as before.

"This really helped us," she said. "(School supplies) are expensive, especially for two kids."

Wendy Zamudio, Ruiz's daughter, is glad the event was held as it benefits her family and others in the community.

"I think it's a good thing for the community, it's really helpful for everybody that really needs it," she said. "COVID didn't help at all, so I think it's very helpful."

Ruiz agrees.

"It's good for everybody that needs help, that's what I like, these kinds of programs help a lot of people that don't have jobs right now or people that can't work right now, so it really helps," she said.

Oyler said her favorite part of the distribution event is seeing everyone come together to "make sure that kids are taken care of, that kids start school ready to learn and they don't have to worry about backpacks, they don't have to worry about school supplies."

"It's a collaboration, it's businesses, it's non-profits, it's people in the community, it's kids coming and volunteering their time, it's parents, it's just a lot of different organizations helping each other out as one, which I think is great," she said.