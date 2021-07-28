Red Cross blood drives scheduled for area

The Telegram staff

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public in encouraged to make appointments.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply in August, all who come to give Aug. 1-15, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

To schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Area blood drives include:

Garden City

Aug. 5: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Catherine Hospital, 401 E Spruce St.

Aug. 5: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3124, 2603 N. Taylor Ave.

Aug. 11: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Garden City First Baptist Church, 1005 N. 11th St.

Ulysses

Aug. 12: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grant County Fairground, 1000 West Patterson Ave.

Dighton

Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lane County Hospital, 243 S. Second St.

Scott City

Aug. 4: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., William Carpenter Building, 606 N. Fairground Rd.

Johnson City

Aug. 3: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 2025 S. Nipp.

Hugoton

Aug. 10: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 600 S. VanBuren.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.