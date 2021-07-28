Garden Rapids closed this week

The Telegram staff

Garden Rapids at the Big Pool will be closed through Sunday, according to the waterpark’s website. The closure began on Monday.

The closing followed notification from Finney County Health Department that several of the pool’s staff would be included in a COVID-19 contact tracing protocol. FCHD indicated that the exposure is limited to employees, not patrons.

Following testing of employees, and waiting the period of time advised by FCHD, the Parks and Recreation Department hopes to reopen to the public on Monday, Aug. 2 for final full week of the season according to the site.

The closure includes all scheduled pool activities and rentals.

Questions regarding the closure can be directed to Aaron Stewart, Parks and Recreation director, at 620-276-1200.