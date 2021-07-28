Finney County Fair draws a crowd for 2021

People returned to the Finney County Fairgrounds this past week for the 2021 Finney County Fair with a sense of normalcy.

Renee Tuttle, K-State Extension Ag Agent, said the fair went really well and it was nice to have the full slate of activities back at the fair after they had few in 2020.

Roxanne Morgan, executive director of the Finney County Convention & Visitor's Bureau, said there were a record number of participants were involved in the animal showing, and there was a good turnout for static entries as well.

"We're very pleased with the participation in the fair this year," she said.

In total there were 1,656 entries in both the live animal showings and static entries. A breakdown shows that there were 654 participants in the animal activities, 118 in clothing, 208 in foods, 67 in garden, 57 in flowers, 46 in crops and 506 in static activities.

Of these, 1,234 participated through 4-H/FFA and 422 were open classes.

Saturday was the busiest day of the fair, Tuttle said, it's a family fun day and a lot went on that drew people to the fairgrounds.

"We definitely had a large crowd at the antique tractor pull, at the kids pedal pull," she said. "We had a hot dog feed from Garden City Co-Op and we had samples of tri-tips from the beef battalion and the BBQ competition from Finney County Farm Bureau. Overall it just drew people to the fair and it was great to have the folks back at the fairgrounds."

Tuttle said she couldn't pick a favorite event to attend or watch during the fair but she did enjoy the Fashion Revue, as the extension agents dressed up like they were from the Wizard of Oz, because the theme was "There's No Place Like 4-H."

Morgan said it was a "great weekend and we had so much fun."

Tuttle agrees and is excited for what next year will hold.

"Hopefully in the future, we'll be able to house the animals here all week and get back to the full-fledged fair, I think that's the only thing that was missing was having the animals here all week, but otherwise it was great to have folks back," she said.

Morgan is also looking forward to 2022 and is thankful to everyone who helped pull off the fair this year to make it a success.

"It's a lot of work that goes into an event like this, because it's multiple events inside of one, and it's a labor of love. We just want to tell everybody thank-you who is a sponsor, volunteer, a superintendent, anybody who helped the fair go off this year," she said. "There's a huge, huge thank you from the board, it was a good year and we're very excited, we're really looking forward to 2022."