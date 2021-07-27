SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County’s positivity rate increases to 11%

The Telegram staff

Finney County added 18 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases last week with an overall total of 6,155 as of Monday, with 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,341 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are three cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has increased from 7.7 percent to 11 percent.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 10 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,849 as of Monday. Seward County added nine positive cases to its total of 3,915. Gray County increased by eight cases as of Monday for an overall total of 634. Grant County added seven cases for a total of 969. Stevens County added four cases for a total of 569 while Haskell County added two cases for a total of 421. Scott and Stanton Counties each added one case for totals of 611 and 189, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,155

Ford - 5,849

Grant - 969

Gray - 634

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 211

Haskell - 421

Kearny - 578

Lane - 128

Meade - 513

Morton - 273

Scott - 611

Seward - 3,915

Stanton - 189

Stevens - 569

Wichita Co. - 218

The state of Kansas has over 328,700 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.