Museum’s annual rib sale underway in Garden City

The Finney County Historical Society is launching its annual pre-Labor Day Rib Sale, offering hot and ready-to-eat pork spare ribs or beef tri-tip roasts to mark the end of summer and support Finney County Historical Museum exhibits and FCHS programs.

Two fully-cooked options are available: Racks of pork spare ribs at $32 each and tri-tip beef roasts at $40 each. All will be prepared by Webb’s Food Crew and Barbecue.

Orders may be placed through Aug. 24, with pick-up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, the Thursday before Labor Day at the museum, located at 403 S. Fourth St., in Finnup Park.

Organizers explained that prices have risen approximately 14 percent due to the unpredictability this year in wholesale meat costs.

Advance payment, by cash or check, is necessary and orders may be placed with any member of the FCHS staff or board, or by visiting the museum.

The exhibit entrance is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, plus 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Beginning Aug. 9, those hours will switch to 1-5 p.m. seven days weekly, but museum offices are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays year-round, via the building’s north entrance.

In addition to working with Webb’s, the FCHS acknowledged the sponsorship provided annually by the Garden City Telegram.

Orders are subject to sell-out and information is available at 620-272-3664.