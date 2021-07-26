Bikers Backing Our Blue ride scheduled for Saturday

The Telegram staff

Motorcycle enthusiasts can gather at the Garden City American Legion on Saturday for the second annual Kansas Bikers Backing Our Blue to show support for law enforcement.

The event raises funds for the KANSAS C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) charity organization. The charity helps families of fallen law enforcement officers in the state.

This year’s event will begin with a pancake feed from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Legion, 405 S. Main St. Registration for the event will be from 7:30-9 a.m., with bikes leaving for the ride at 9:30 a.m.

Last year’s local event drew over 100 participants and raised $9,000 for the organization according to organizers.