SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Isolated cases increasing in area

The Telegram staff

Finney County added 10 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,137 as of Monday, with an increase to 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,264 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are eight cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has increased from three percent to 7.7 percent.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 18,037 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw seven new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,839 as of Friday. Seward County added 10 positive cases to its total of 3,906. Gray County increased by nine cases as of Friday for an overall total of 626. Grant County added five cases for a total of 962. Scott County added two cases for a total of 610 while Stevens County added one case for a total of 565. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,137

Ford - 5,839

Grant - 962

Gray - 626

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 211

Haskell - 419

Kearny - 579

Lane - 128

Meade - 513

Morton - 273

Scott - 610

Seward - 3,906

Stanton - 188

Stevens - 565

Wichita Co. - 218

The state of Kansas has over 327,200 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.