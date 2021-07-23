Watson to hold listening tour

The Telegram staff

Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson will be conducting a listing tour in the area next week according to a release from the Kansas National Education Association.

The stops are part of Watson’s state-wide tour that will take place at various locations around the state through early September. Watson is wanting to hear community comments about public education in Kansas.

Area tour stops include:

Wednesday, July 28:

Syracuse: 12:30-2 p.m., 502 N. Main St.

Scott City: 6-7:30 p.m., Scott City Event Center, 809 W. Ninth St.

Thursday, July 29:

Garden City: 9-10:30 a.m., Horace Good Middle School courtyard, 1412 N. Main St.

Dodge City: 6-7:30 p.m., USD 443 district office, 2112 First Ave.

The public is invited to attend the meetings.