GCHS band camp scheduled for next week

The Telegram staff

Garden City High School will be conducting its annual band camp next week to prepare students for the upcoming marching season. The camp will focus on marching and musicianship and will help the students learn the music and drills for the coming school year.

The camp, for all GCHS band students, will run from 8:15 to 11:30 a.m., 1:30 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. each day, July 26 through July 30. There will also be a presentation for parents at 10:45 a.m. on July 30.

All band students must be in attendance for this camp. The camp will be held at the high school band room and Buffalo Stadium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

For information about the camp, contact Lyle Sobba, GCHS head band director, at 620-805-5522 or by e-mail at lsobba@gckschools.com.