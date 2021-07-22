USD 457 to hold inservice for 2021-22 substitute teachers

The Telegram staff

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will hold a substitute teacher inservice at 8 a.m. on Monday in the cafeteria at Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center, 3101 Belmont Place.

The inservice will be for substitute teachers who want to teach in the district during the 2021-22 school year.

The district is requesting that last year's substitute teachers, or anyone wishing to substitute teach, complete an application and apply for licensure from the state. Substitute teachers must have a minimum of sixty hours of college credit.

The first day of school for the 2021-22 school year will be Aug. 9, with a half-day orientation for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh grade, ninth and tenth grades and all students new to USD 457. The first full day of school for the district will be August 10, with all grade levels and classes in session for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

For more information, call the USD 457 personnel office at 620-805-7020.