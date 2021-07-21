Garden City to receive KDOT funds for road improvements

Telegram Staff

Garden City is among 36 cities in Kansas are set to receive a combined total of $23 million to improve highways and intersection as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation's City Connecting Link Improvement Program.

Gov. Laura Kelly made the announcement Tuesday.

"Through our bipartisan transportation plan, we are committed to preserving and improving Kansas’s highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects they were intended for,” she said. “By working with local leaders to address transportation challenges and strengthen our state’s roadway system, we will create jobs and business opportunities now and for future generations."

Secretary Julie Lorenz said CCLIP is one way for KDOT to partner with communities to help solve transportation problems by providing them with more options.

"CCLIP projects help cities improve safety and contribute to economic growth and vitality," she said.

CCLIP projects fit into one of three categories:

Surface preservation – Maintenance work such as resurfacing. They are funded up to $300,000 per project.

Pavement restoration – Typically involved full-depth pavement replacement without changes to the overall geometric characteristics and may address drainage issues. They are funded up to $1 million per project.

Geometric improvement – Address geometric issues such as adding turn lanes, improving intersections or modifying the lane configuration. They are funded up to $1 million per project.

A city is required under CCLIP to contributed up to 25% of the project costs, based on its population, though some contribute significantly more. Cities with populations under 2,500 are not required to provide a match.

Garden City was awarded awarded $1 million to help with geometric improvements on Highway 156.

Other area cities to receive funds include:

Cimarron – $600,000 for surface preservation on Highway 23. They were awarded projects in two consecutive years.

Leoti – $500,000 for pavement restoration on Highway 25.

Highway Infrastructure Program funds coming to Kansas enabled this round of CCLIP funds to increase to $23 million from $18 million for use in fiscal years 2022-2024.

A City Connecting Link is any routing of the State Highway System located within the corporate limits of a city.

CCIP funding was in high demand with cities having dealt with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. KDOT received 61 applications requesting $37 million in funding towards $47 million in total construction.