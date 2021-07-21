Organizations team up for 'Alliance to Defeat Hunger'; provide Emmaus House with additional donations

Providing for those in need.

Emmaus House has done that in Garden City for the homeless community for years, but also serves as the distribution site for the Kansas Food Bank to help area residents in need.

The facility, and the Garden City community as a whole, got a boost to the goal of feeding the community Tuesday as a consortium of organizations and businesses have partnered together to provide an additional distribution.

Americold, Tyson Foods and Feed the Children have partnered to launch an “Alliance to Defeat Hunger” event to help feed families in rural communities.

The Garden City stop was the fourth in a 10-city tour across the United States for the program and is the only distribution stop in Kansas.

The Emmaus House stop provided 320 families with a 25-pound box of non-perishable food, a 15-pound box of hygiene items such as shampoo, lotion and personal care items, as well as Tyson products and additional items including a box of AVON and children’s books.

“We are truly blessed to receive the partnership from Americold, Tyson Foods and Feed the Children to bring such an amazing event to Garden City, Kans. It has been an honor to work along side these companies for something so amazing,” Brittney Knoll, Emmaus House director said. “We fed over 320 families and provided so much more aside that to our community and surrounding communities.”

With the help of traffic control by the Garden City Police Department, recipient vehicles waiting to go through the line to receive the boxes were stretched over three blocks on the distribution route at times.

“These organizations took an issue here in the community and came together to create a solution for a better place for people to live,” Garden City Mayor Roy Cessna said during a ceremony prior to the distribution event. “As we work together like this, it helps our community to become a better place for people to live, work and raise a family.”

Kansas Sen. John Doll said he was happy to see the variety of ages in volunteers to help with the event, from high school students and up.

“Watching the world with all its negativity…events like today is what America’s all about,” Doll said.

Approximately 50 community members volunteered their time to help with Tuesday’s distribution at the Emmaus House.

“We could not do it without our volunteer support - who came out to put their blood and sweat into this event. We live in a one of a kind place where no matter what happens we help each other,” Knoll said. “God showed us again today what and why we do what we do. We truly appreciate everyone who showed up and gave to our town.”

Later in the day, the consortium also held a ceremony at Garden City USD 457’s Alternative Center to officially kickoff and stock a pantry at the location. Students at the center will be able to obtain food, hygiene products and school supplies at the pantry.