Finney County Commission receives update on when Jennie Barker Road project will be completed

Jennie Barker Road improvements are nearly complete.

Larry Brungdart, Finney County Public Works, gave an update on the Jennie Barker Road project was given at Monday's regular Finney County Commission meeting.

"I was talking with the city last week and it's 99% complete, permanent traffic control is in place and they have it open to traffic," he said.

Brungardt said speed limits are back to 40 mph and all that's left is a punch list and a little bit of clean-up by the contractors. The county has also taken over their portion of the side roads and their maintenance, the city was taking care of them during construction.

Commissioner William Clifford is glad to see the project come to fruition and hopes that a traffic study will be conducted on the road.

"I hope we're talking to the city about a traffic study on Jennie Barker and 156, I think once school starts and traffic picks up, that signaling at that intersection is very important," he said. "I know that's what we're waiting on, but I don't know when the city's going to ask for that study."

Also at the meeting, the Commission approved a resolution adopting a smoke-free workplace.

County Counselor Linda Lobmeyer said the main crux of revisiting the issue is due to vaping, as it did not exist when the original resolution passed in the 1990s.

The use of smoke-free tobacco was also added to the policy as well as banning smoking in cars, particularly when it comes to county-owned vehicles, Lobmeyer said. It was an oversight for being able to resell the vehicles as it can affect their value.

"In general, the purpose of this is to promote the health of our employees here in Finney County," she said.

