Holliday receives JAG-K program scholarship

The Telegram staff

Blair Holliday, a 2021 graduate of Holcomb High School, has received a Jobs for America’s Graduates - Kansas (JAG-K) program scholarship.

Holliday is one of three recipients of the Mortimer Scholarship from the statewide program, which partners with public schools to help some of the most educationally at-risk and economically disadvantaged students succeed.

Students were selected from an application process that included an essay, resume, a speech, letters of recommendation, and work samples.

“These three students demonstrated through the application process that they are determined to work hard in college and to pursue careers that will impact others,” JAG-K President/CEO Chuck Knapp said of the three scholarship recipients.

Despite the recent pandemic, JAG-K helps more than 96% of its participants graduate annually (97.05% in 2020, the most recent totals available). Many of those students attend college, overcoming barriers that might otherwise have kept them from succeeding in school.

“School hasn’t always been the easiest for me, especially with my dyslexia, but I have persevered and worked even harder to try and get the best grades possible,” Holliday wrote in her essay. “I struggled when it came to public speaking and avoided it as much as I could. However, I pushed myself out of my comfort-zone and took risks to compete against others in public speaking and officer elections. It wasn’t easy, but the rewards were worth it!

JAG-K is a multi-year, in-school program for students in grades seven through 12 that offers tools to successfully transition students into post-secondary school, the military, or directly into the workforce with marketable skills. Participants in the program face multiple barriers to success that their JAG-K career specialist helps them overcome through a nationally-accredited, evidence-based model.