SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees isolated new cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added nine new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,127 as of Monday, with an increase to 13 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,166 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are nine cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to three percent.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 18,037 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw seven new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,813 as of Wednesday. Seward County also added two positive cases to its total of 3,884. Grant and Gray Counties each increased by one case as of Wednesday for overall totals of 953 and 619, respectively. Kearny and Scott Counties also each added one case for totals of 573 and 606. Stevens County also added one case for a total of 561. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,127

Ford - 5,813

Grant - 953

Gray - 619

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 211

Haskell - 416

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 513

Morton - 271

Scott - 606

Seward - 3,884

Stanton - 187

Stevens - 561

Wichita Co. - 218

The state of Kansas has over 322,200 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.