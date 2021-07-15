KDOT survey work to begin in Finney County

Garden City Telegram

Survey work for a proposed bridge replacement in Finney County is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The area being surveyed includes the Pawnee River Drainage bridge located on Kansas Highway 156, approximately three miles west of the Highway 156/Highway 23 junction.

A member of the survey crew will first contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property. Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor.

Travis Biddinger, P.S., with Trekk, will lead this survey for the KDOT. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 3.